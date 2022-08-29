2014 Ford Edge

$18,750 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 9 3 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9056467

9056467 Stock #: B22067

B22067 VIN: 2FMDK4JC8EBB22067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # B22067

Mileage 124,931 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Chrome Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.