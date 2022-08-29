Menu
2014 Ford Edge

124,931 KM

Details Description Features

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL *ALL-WHEEL DRIVE/LEATHER/PANO-ROOF*

2014 Ford Edge

SEL *ALL-WHEEL DRIVE/LEATHER/PANO-ROOF*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

124,931KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9056467
  • Stock #: B22067
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC8EBB22067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B22067
  • Mileage 124,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with All-wheel drive a back-up camera, blue-tooth, AC, leather heated seats, pano-roof and power trunk This Edge will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

