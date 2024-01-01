Menu
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *HEATED SEATS*BACK-UP CAM*AC*2 KEYS*PWR DRIVER SEAT* This Escape will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

2014 Ford Escape

134,938 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

SE ~ONE OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS~

2014 Ford Escape

SE ~ONE OWNER~NO ACCIDENTS~

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,938KM
VIN 1FMCU0GX2EUD26995

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,938 KM

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *HEATED SEATS*BACK-UP CAM*AC*2 KEYS*PWR DRIVER SEAT* This Escape will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2017 Dodge Journey R/T AWD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Dodge Journey R/T AWD 162,000 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM ProMaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo *30 service records!* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 RAM ProMaster City Tradesman SLT Cargo *30 service records!* 169,209 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda CR-V EX 4WD AT Backup Camera! Moonroof! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Honda CR-V EX 4WD AT Backup Camera! Moonroof! 173,546 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Ford Escape