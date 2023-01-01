Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

126,908 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XL SuperCrew 5.5-ft. Bed 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10553535
  2. 10553535
  3. 10553535
  4. 10553535
  5. 10553535
  6. 10553535
  7. 10553535
  8. 10553535
  9. 10553535
  10. 10553535
  11. 10553535
  12. 10553535
  13. 10553535
  14. 10553535
  15. 10553535
  16. 10553535
  17. 10553535
  18. 10553535
  19. 10553535
  20. 10553535
  21. 10553535
  22. 10553535
  23. 10553535
  24. 10553535
  25. 10553535
  26. 10553535
  27. 10553535
  28. 10553535
  29. 10553535
  30. 10553535
  31. 10553535
  32. 10553535
Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
126,908KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10553535
  • Stock #: B12174
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EFXEFB12174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B12174
  • Mileage 126,908 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 4x4, back-up camera, AC and 6 passenger. This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Ford F-150 XL S...
 126,908 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Wrangler S...
 164,822 KM
$11,750 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 142,021 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory