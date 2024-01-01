Menu
This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. 

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

2014 Ford F-150

233,221 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD No Accidents!! Super Clean!!

2014 Ford F-150

XLT SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 2WD No Accidents!! Super Clean!!

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

233,221KM
Used
VIN 1FTEX1CMXEFB88049

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 233,221 KM

A family business of 27 years! Equipped with This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 27 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Licensing $110 for new plates, $80 if re-using plates. (Please take plate portion of your ownership along if re-using plates) Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Fog Lights

Traction Control

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

CD Player

Dual Power Seats

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

2014 Ford F-150