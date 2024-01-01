Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *5.0 L*4x4*6 Passenger*BLUE-TOOTH*AC*LONG BOX*. This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-b4babdde-7fff-40c4-d075-ac275c904684></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2014 Ford F-150

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11461372
  2. 11461372
  3. 11461372
  4. 11461372
  5. 11461372
  6. 11461372
  7. 11461372
  8. 11461372
  9. 11461372
  10. 11461372
  11. 11461372
  12. 11461372
  13. 11461372
  14. 11461372
  15. 11461372
  16. 11461372
  17. 11461372
  18. 11461372
  19. 11461372
  20. 11461372
  21. 11461372
  22. 11461372
  23. 11461372
  24. 11461372
  25. 11461372
  26. 11461372
  27. 11461372
  28. 11461372
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EFXEFB12174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *5.0 L*4x4*6 Passenger*BLUE-TOOTH*AC*LONG BOX*. This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Dunnville, ON
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 136,249 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE 142,572 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Honda Civic EX Sedan CVT 210,186 KM $12,759 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150