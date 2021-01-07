Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

118,004 KM

Details Description Features

$25,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

FX4 SuperCab 6.5-ft. Bed 4WD No Accidents

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 6608747
  2. 6608747
  3. 6608747
  4. 6608747
  5. 6608747
  6. 6608747
  7. 6608747
  8. 6608747
  9. 6608747
  10. 6608747
  11. 6608747
  12. 6608747
  13. 6608747
  14. 6608747
  15. 6608747
  16. 6608747
  17. 6608747
  18. 6608747
  19. 6608747
  20. 6608747
  21. 6608747
  22. 6608747
  23. 6608747
  24. 6608747
  25. 6608747
  26. 6608747
  27. 6608747
  28. 6608747
Contact Seller

$25,450

+ taxes & licensing

118,004KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6608747
  • Stock #: B88317
  • VIN: 1FTFX1ET8EFB88317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B88317
  • Mileage 118,004 KM

Vehicle Description

*No accidents* 4x4! This Ford F-150 will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately sixty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 RAM 1500 ST No ...
 161,130 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2006 Pontiac Vibe Ba...
 263,119 KM
$3,450 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 STX ...
 168,912 KM
$12,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory