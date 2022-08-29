Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT *4x4/5.0 L/BACK-UP CAM./UNDERCOATED*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT *4x4/5.0 L/BACK-UP CAM./UNDERCOATED*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9020386
  2. 9020386
  3. 9020386
  4. 9020386
  5. 9020386
  6. 9020386
  7. 9020386
  8. 9020386
  9. 9020386
  10. 9020386
  11. 9020386
  12. 9020386
  13. 9020386
  14. 9020386
  15. 9020386
  16. 9020386
  17. 9020386
  18. 9020386
  19. 9020386
  20. 9020386
  21. 9020386
  22. 9020386
  23. 9020386
  24. 9020386
  25. 9020386
  26. 9020386
  27. 9020386
  28. 9020386
  29. 9020386
  30. 9020386
  31. 9020386
  32. 9020386
  33. 9020386
  34. 9020386
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9020386
  • Stock #: A53069
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2EFA53069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A53069
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with 4x4, the 5.0L, back-up camera, 6 passenger and Microsoft Sync. This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Expre...
 239,056 KM
$13,350 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 95,600 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory