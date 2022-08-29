Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

169,955 KM

Details Description Features

$22,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT *BLUETOOTH/5.0 L/SXM*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT *BLUETOOTH/5.0 L/SXM*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9053050
  2. 9053050
  3. 9053050
  4. 9053050
  5. 9053050
  6. 9053050
  7. 9053050
  8. 9053050
Contact Seller

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

169,955KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9053050
  • Stock #: F57809
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF6EKF57809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F57809
  • Mileage 169,955 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon! Certification included! Equipped with Blue-tooth, 5.0 L, SXM and 6 seats. This F-150 will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 103,561 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Silve...
 167,516 KM
$22,750 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Yukon SLE
 155,858 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory