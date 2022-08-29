2014 Ford F-150

$22,750 + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 9 5 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053050

9053050 Stock #: F57809

F57809 VIN: 1FTFW1EF6EKF57809

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour GRY

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F57809

Mileage 169,955 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.