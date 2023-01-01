Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

168,699 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9447574
  2. 9447574
  3. 9447574
  4. 9447574
  5. 9447574
  6. 9447574
  7. 9447574
  8. 9447574
  9. 9447574
  10. 9447574
  11. 9447574
  12. 9447574
  13. 9447574
  14. 9447574
  15. 9447574
  16. 9447574
  17. 9447574
  18. 9447574
  19. 9447574
  20. 9447574
  21. 9447574
  22. 9447574
  23. 9447574
  24. 9447574
  25. 9447574
  26. 9447574
  27. 9447574
  28. 9447574
  29. 9447574
  30. 9447574
  31. 9447574
  32. 9447574
  33. 9447574
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,699KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9447574
  • Stock #: C53824
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EFC53824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C53824
  • Mileage 168,699 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included!

This F-150 is highly equipped with A/C and cruise control as well as rear parking aid and the gray interior features a power driver's seat, privacy glass, steering wheel controls on a leather steering wheel, keyless entry and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Ford pick-up comes with fog lights, a rear view camera, 4WD and an automatic transmission as well as a trailer brake controller and tow package. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Ford F-150 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Privacy Glass
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2013 Ford F-150 XLT
 158,854 KM
$21,750 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 XLT
 168,699 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Soul !
 153,988 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory