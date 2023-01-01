$21,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$21,995
- Listing ID: 9447574
- Stock #: C53824
- VIN: 1FTFW1ET7EFC53824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,699 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner! Certification included!
This F-150 is highly equipped with A/C and cruise control as well as rear parking aid and the gray interior features a power driver's seat, privacy glass, steering wheel controls on a leather steering wheel, keyless entry and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Ford pick-up comes with fog lights, a rear view camera, 4WD and an automatic transmission as well as a trailer brake controller and tow package. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Ford F-150 could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
