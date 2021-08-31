Menu
2014 Ford Flex

150,794 KM

Details Description Features

$18,350

+ tax & licensing
$18,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Flex

2014 Ford Flex

Limited AWD w/EcoBoost

2014 Ford Flex

Limited AWD w/EcoBoost

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$18,350

+ taxes & licensing

150,794KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8029648
  • Stock #: D28429
  • VIN: 2FMHK6DT4EBD28429

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D28429
  • Mileage 150,794 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Flex is equipped with the powerful 3.5 L Eco boost, All-wheel drive, leather with heated seats, back-up camera, navigation, blue-tooth and 7 seat capacity. Will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

