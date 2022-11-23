Menu
2014 GMC Savana

171,292 KM

Details Description Features

$22,350

+ tax & licensing
$22,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 GMC Savana

2014 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo

2014 GMC Savana

G2500 Cargo

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$22,350

+ taxes & licensing

171,292KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9348070
  • Stock #: 131557
  • VIN: 1GTW7FCA2E1131557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 131557
  • Mileage 171,292 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included! This Van has been undercoated very well and maintained well too. Exterior and interior are in great shape featuring an upgraded sound system, shelving in the rear as well as a safety/dividing gate to protect passengers from cargo in the rear.

This Savana 2500 is equipped with A/C and the gray interior features cloth seats, power windows and power door locks . This 2 passenger work van comes with tire pressure sensors, RWD and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This GMC Savana could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

