2014 GMC Sierra 1500

212,700 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

SLE Crew Cab 4WD *No Accidents*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

212,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10141116
  • Stock #: 554867
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC3EG554867

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 554867
  • Mileage 212,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of power, reliability, and versatility with the 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Crew Cab. With 212,700 kilometers on the odometer, this truck is in great condition, ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Whether you need a capable workhorse or a comfortable ride for your weekend adventures, the Sierra 1500 SLE delivers on all fronts.


Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Seating

5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

