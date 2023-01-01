$21,995+ tax & licensing
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE Crew Cab 4WD *No Accidents*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
212,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10141116
- Stock #: 554867
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC3EG554867
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1