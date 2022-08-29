Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

217,736 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
217,736KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9318886
  • Stock #: 198151
  • VIN: 3GTU2TEC6EG198151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 198151
  • Mileage 217,736 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! 

This Sierra is equipped with a trailer brake, A/C, and the gray interior features an adjustable steering wheel, cruise control, power mirrors and windows as well as an automatic transmission and traction control. This 6 passenger Sierra comes with rear defrost and 4WD for all terrains. This could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!


It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
6 PASSENGER
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Running Boards / Rails

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

