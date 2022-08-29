$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
- Listing ID: 9318886
- VIN: 3GTU2TEC6EG198151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,736 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification included!
This Sierra is equipped with a trailer brake, A/C, and the gray interior features an adjustable steering wheel, cruise control, power mirrors and windows as well as an automatic transmission and traction control. This 6 passenger Sierra comes with rear defrost and 4WD for all terrains. This could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
