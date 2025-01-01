Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-6dbec562-7fff-f7b8-3423-31cfbfa77385></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2014 Honda Accord

191,670 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Honda Accord

LX ~No Accidents~One Owner~

Watch This Vehicle
12657402

2014 Honda Accord

LX ~No Accidents~One Owner~

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 12657402
  2. 12657402
  3. 12657402
  4. 12657402
  5. 12657402
  6. 12657402
  7. 12657402
  8. 12657402
  9. 12657402
  10. 12657402
  11. 12657402
  12. 12657402
  13. 12657402
  14. 12657402
  15. 12657402
  16. 12657402
  17. 12657402
  18. 12657402
  19. 12657402
  20. 12657402
  21. 12657402
  22. 12657402
  23. 12657402
  24. 12657402
  25. 12657402
  26. 12657402
  27. 12657402
  28. 12657402
  29. 12657402
  30. 12657402
  31. 12657402
  32. 12657402
  33. 12657402
  34. 12657402
  35. 12657402
  36. 12657402
  37. 12657402
  38. 12657402
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,670KM
VIN 1HGCR2F39EA809239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,670 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS* This vehicle will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Dunnville, ON
2019 Ford F-150 XLT 213,514 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte EX ~No Accidents~Leather~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Kia Forte EX ~No Accidents~Leather~ 179,252 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 2WD ~No Accidents~Super Clean~Low Mileage~ for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 2WD ~No Accidents~Super Clean~Low Mileage~ 131,507 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Honda Accord