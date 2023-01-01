Menu
2014 Honda Civic

140,776 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX *Service records*

2014 Honda Civic

LX *Service records*

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,776KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10239452
  • Stock #: 015795
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F48EH015795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 015795
  • Mileage 140,776 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC, power-windows and in great condition. MAny service records as can be seen in the photos. This 2014 Honda Civic LX will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

