2014 Honda Civic

189,882 KM

Details Description Features

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 5-Speed MT

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan 5-Speed MT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

189,882KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7977344
  Stock #: 006316
  VIN: 2HGFB2E40EH006316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 006316
  • Mileage 189,882 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Civic will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.



Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

