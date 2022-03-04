2014 Honda Civic

$11,350 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 5 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8644613

Stock #: 013024

013024 VIN: 2HGFB2F51EH013024

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 013024

Mileage 235,565 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Backup / Rear View Camera

