Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Civic

235,565 KM

Details Description Features

$11,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT Coming soon!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

LX Sedan CVT Coming soon!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 8644613
  2. 8644613
  3. 8644613
  4. 8644613
Contact Seller

$11,350

+ taxes & licensing

235,565KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8644613
  • Stock #: 013024
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F51EH013024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 013024
  • Mileage 235,565 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with A/C, sunroof, cruise control, heated front seats and bluetooth this Civic could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years!

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house.

Dave's Auto staff includes two licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you!

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2008 Pontiac G5 Base...
 126,649 KM
$5,400 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fusion SE ...
 142,954 KM
$16,750 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota RAV4 Lim...
 174,133 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory