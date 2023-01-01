Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda CR-V

212,340 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10476162
  2. 10476162
  3. 10476162
  4. 10476162
  5. 10476162
  6. 10476162
  7. 10476162
  8. 10476162
  9. 10476162
  10. 10476162
  11. 10476162
  12. 10476162
  13. 10476162
  14. 10476162
  15. 10476162
  16. 10476162
  17. 10476162
  18. 10476162
  19. 10476162
  20. 10476162
  21. 10476162
  22. 10476162
  23. 10476162
  24. 10476162
  25. 10476162
  26. 10476162
  27. 10476162
  28. 10476162
  29. 10476162
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
212,340KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10476162
  • Stock #: 132816
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H39EH132816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 132816
  • Mileage 212,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with AC, heated seats, back-up camera and more! Great shape. This CRV will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Ford F-150 FX4 ...
 142,168 KM
$24,750 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Sorento LX
 137,172 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 i ...
 117,395 KM
$11,350 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory