2014 Honda CR-V

175,466 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

2014 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

175,466KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9406948
  • Stock #: 119276
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H34EH119276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 119276
  • Mileage 175,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included!

This CR-V is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features heated front seats, a back-up camera, AM/FM/CD options and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Honda comes with power door locks and mirrors, an automatic transmission and AWD for all kinds of terrain! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Honda CR-V could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

