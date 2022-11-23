$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775
2014 Honda CR-V
LX
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9406948
- Stock #: 119276
- VIN: 2HKRM4H34EH119276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 119276
- Mileage 175,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Certification included!
This CR-V is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black interior features heated front seats, a back-up camera, AM/FM/CD options and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Honda comes with power door locks and mirrors, an automatic transmission and AWD for all kinds of terrain! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Honda CR-V could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.