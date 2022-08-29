Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

97,242 KM

Details Description Features

$24,750

+ tax & licensing
$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX COMING SOON!

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX COMING SOON!

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$24,750

+ taxes & licensing

97,242KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9030850
  • Stock #: 509710
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H45EB509710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with 3rd row seating, back-up camera, blue-tooth, DVD player, heated seats, rear TV system and rear AC control. This Odyssey will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

