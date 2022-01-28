2014 Honda Pilot

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 7 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8177878

8177878 Stock #: 501014

501014 VIN: 5FNYF3H23EB501014

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 501014

Mileage 165,787 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Seating 8 PASSENGER Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Clear Carproof or Carfax Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

