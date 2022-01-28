$20,359+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775
2014 Honda Pilot
EX 4WD 5-Spd AT Coming soon!
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$20,359
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8177881
- Stock #: 502936
- VIN: 5FNYF4H40EB502936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 502936
- Mileage 166,903 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon! Equipped with All-wheel drive, back-up camera, blue-tooth, heated seats, rear climate control and 3rd row seating. This Pilot could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto and it will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty.Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes four licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a salesman, ready to assist you!If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.