2014 Hyundai Elantra

186,809 KM

$8,750

+ tax & licensing
$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,750

+ taxes & licensing

186,809KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7913640
  Stock #: 473093
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE9EH473093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 473093
  • Mileage 186,809 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! Back-up camera, Blue-tooth connection, Heated front and rear seats. SXM as well. Sharp silver in color. This Elantra will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

