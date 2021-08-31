Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Elantra

186,088 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT A/T

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT A/T

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 7994163
  2. 7994163
  3. 7994163
  4. 7994163
  5. 7994163
  6. 7994163
  7. 7994163
  8. 7994163
  9. 7994163
  10. 7994163
  11. 7994163
  12. 7994163
  13. 7994163
  14. 7994163
  15. 7994163
  16. 7994163
  17. 7994163
  18. 7994163
  19. 7994163
  20. 7994163
  21. 7994163
  22. 7994163
  23. 7994163
  24. 7994163
  25. 7994163
  26. 7994163
  27. 7994163
Contact Seller

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

186,088KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7994163
  • Stock #: 172906
  • VIN: KMHD25LH9EU172906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 186,088 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Great shape! Blue-tooth and heated seats. Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! This Elantra will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 120,999 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2014 Scion tC Sports...
 129,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Dart SXT ...
 246,310 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory