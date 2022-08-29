2014 Hyundai Elantra...

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 9 6 1 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,961 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows New Tires Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Changer Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

