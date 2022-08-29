Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

50,961 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Limited

Limited

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

50,961KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9288460
  • Stock #: 456879
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE6EH456879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 456879
  • Mileage 50,961 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! One owner and No Accidents. This Elantra is equipped with heated seats, blue-tooth, AC, weather tech, New tires and in fantastic shape. This Elantra's price is fixed and will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
New Tires
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

