2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

89,380 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport 2.4 AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

89,380KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8680913
  • Stock #: 185910
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB5EG185910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 185910
  • Mileage 89,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with AWD, blue-tooth and AC. This Sante Fe will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

