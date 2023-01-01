2014 Jeep Cherokee

$18,750 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 6 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 1C4PJLDS2EW292523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,614 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features Fully loaded Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax Auto Start or Remote Start Trailer Hitch / Tow Package WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

