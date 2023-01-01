$18,750+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$18,750
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9552127
- Stock #: 292523
- VIN: 1C4PJLDS2EW292523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 292523
- Mileage 135,614 KM
Vehicle Description
*PRE-SALE INSPECTED*NEW FRONT BRAKES*NEW TIRES* No accidents! Certification included!
This Cherokee is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray leather interior features heated front seats, wood trim, satellite radio, navigation and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Jeep Cherokee comes with power mirrors and windows as well as fog lights and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Jeep could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.