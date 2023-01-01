Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

135,614 KM

$18,750

+ tax & licensing
$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Limited

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$18,750

+ taxes & licensing

135,614KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9552127
  Stock #: 292523
  VIN: 1C4PJLDS2EW292523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 292523
  • Mileage 135,614 KM

Vehicle Description

*PRE-SALE INSPECTED*NEW FRONT BRAKES*NEW TIRES* No accidents! Certification included!

This Cherokee is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the gray leather interior features heated front seats, wood trim, satellite radio, navigation and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Jeep Cherokee comes with power mirrors and windows as well as fog lights and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Jeep could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

