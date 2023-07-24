$23,350+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,350
+ taxes & licensing
Dave's Auto Service
866-972-4775
2014 Jeep Wrangler
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara No accidents *Excellent condition*
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$23,350
+ taxes & licensing
200,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10204941
- Stock #: 135903
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG7EL135903
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 135903
- Mileage 200,150 KM
Vehicle Description
*SATURDAY CLOSURE* Thank-you for viewing our listing on auto trader. Daves Auto will be closed this Saturday for a family wedding and will reopen Monday July 24, 2023. Please feel free to inquire about our vehicles and we will get back to you ASAP! Thanks!Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 2 keys, heated seats, 4x4, manual shift, KO2 Tires in great shape, SXM, AC and power windows. This 2014 JEEP Wrangler will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1