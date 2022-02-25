Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

187,436 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,436KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8453094
  • Stock #: 135903
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG7EL135903

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 135903
  • Mileage 187,436 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Undercoated and equipped with the 6 speed manual transmission, cruise control, AC, power windows, SXM and heated seat. On the Carfax report recent Service work was done Oct. 25, 2021 (Recommended maintenance performed:
Maintenance inspection completed
Oil and filter changed
Lights checked
Fluids checked
Cabin air filter replaced/cleaned
Brake calipers cleaned/serviced
Front brakes replaced
Brake fluid flushed/changed
Tires rotated
Tire pressure monitoring system reset
Ignition system checked
Spark plug(s) replaced
Intake manifold gasket(s) replaced
Cooling system checked
Thermostat replaced
Thermostat housing/gasket replaced
Antifreeze/coolant flushed/changed
Brakes checked)

Feb. 4, 2022 recent service record (Recommended maintenance performed:
Maintenance inspection completed
Fluids checked
Windshield washer checked
Oil and filter changed
Brake pads replaced
Brakes checked
Rear brake pads replaced
Brakes replaced
Wheel bearing seal replaced
Parking brake shoes/pads replaced).

This Jeep Wrangler will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
5 Passenger
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

