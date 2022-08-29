Menu
2014 Kia Sorento

175,432 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
SX

2014 Kia Sorento

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

175,432KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9310834
  • Stock #: 505803
  • VIN: 5XYKWDA73EG505803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,432 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included!

This fully equipped Sorento comes with A/C and cruise control and the black leather interior features woodgrain interior trim, heated front and rear seats, cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel and seat memory. It also comes with navigation, satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Sorento has a back up camera, sunroof, remote start and AWD for all types of terrain. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Kia Sorento could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Dual Power Seats
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Cooled / Ventilated Seats

