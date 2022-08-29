2014 Kia Sorento

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 5 , 4 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9310834

9310834 Stock #: 505803

505803 VIN: 5XYKWDA73EG505803

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 505803

Mileage 175,432 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Daytime Running Lights Child Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Power Rear Door / Hatch Cooled / Ventilated Seats

