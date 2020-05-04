Menu
2014 Kia SPORT EX

EX 100% REFUND OFFER - 72 HOUR RETURN POLICY - BRING BACK THE VEHICLE IN THE SAME CONDITION AND WITHIN 100KMS OF THE ODOMETER ON DELIVERY – REFUND - NO QUESTIONS ASKED! DON’T PAY FOR 6 MONTHS!

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,939KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4968438
  • Stock #: 572698
  • VIN: KNDPC3AC0E7572698
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

100% REFUND OFFER - 72 HOUR RETURN POLICY - BRING BACK THE VEHICLE IN THE SAME CONDITION AND WITHIN 100KMS OF THE ODOMETER ON DELIVERY REFUND - NO QUESTIONS ASKED! DONT PAY FOR 6 MONTHS!


 Phone connect. Cruise. Low Kms. 

This Sportage will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as an apprentice and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • 5 Passenger
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Microsoft SYNC
  • 12V outlet
  • Aux in
  • TOUCHSCREEN
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

