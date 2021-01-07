2014 Mazda MAZDA5

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Seating 7 PASSENGER Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in TOUCHSCREEN Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Backup / Rear View Camera Clear Carproof or Carfax

