$8,359+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA6
i Sport AT
2014 Mazda MAZDA6
i Sport AT
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$8,359
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 201,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call ahead to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Windows
Seating
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dave's Auto Service
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dave's Auto Service
Dave's Auto Service
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-972-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
866-972-4775