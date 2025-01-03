Menu
A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *HEATED SEATS*6 SPEED MANUAL* **CHRISTMAS CLOSURE** Daves Auto will be closed from Dec. 25, 2024-Jan. 2, 2025. We will reply to all inquiries on January 3, 2025 after the holidays. Thank-you and Merry Christmas! This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Daves Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call ahead to ensure availability.

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

201,000 KM

$8,359

+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA6

i Sport AT

12043855

2014 Mazda MAZDA6

i Sport AT

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,359

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,000KM
VIN JM1GJ1U57E1105742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *HEATED SEATS*6 SPEED MANUAL* **CHRISTMAS CLOSURE** Daves Auto will be closed from Dec. 25, 2024-Jan. 2, 2025. We will reply to all inquiries on January 3, 2025 after the holidays. Thank-you and Merry Christmas! This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/1,000 km Dave's Auto warranty, covering up to $3,000 on the Powertrain (Engine, transmission). Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! 2013 and older can be outsourced at no additional cost. (Call for details) All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call ahead to ensure availability.


Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$8,359

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Mazda MAZDA6