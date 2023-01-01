2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

$9,350 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 9 , 5 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10012188

601538 VIN: JA32U2FU0EU601538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 601538

Mileage 189,544 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

