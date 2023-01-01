Menu
2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

189,544 KM

$9,350

+ tax & licensing
$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

2014 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$9,350

+ taxes & licensing

189,544KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10012188
  • Stock #: 601538
  • VIN: JA32U2FU0EU601538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 601538
  • Mileage 189,544 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!
This Lancer is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black cloth interior features heated front seats, power windows and AM/FM/CD options. This 5 passenger Mitsubishi comes with a sunroof and a 5 speed manual transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Mitsubishi Lancer could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

