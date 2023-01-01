2014 Nissan Frontier

$23,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9899540

9899540 Stock #: 727175

727175 VIN: 1N6AD0FV4EN727175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour slilver

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 727175

Mileage 123,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Convenience Intermittent Wipers Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Additional Features AWD Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.