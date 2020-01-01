2014 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Intermittent Wipers Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Panoramic Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 5 Passenger HEATED FRONT SEATS Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features AWD Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Wheel Locks Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in LED Lights TOUCHSCREEN Smart Device Integration Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Side Turning Signals Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Birds Eye View Camera WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

