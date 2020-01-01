Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Nissan Rogue

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 6272502
  2. 6272502
  3. 6272502
  4. 6272502
  5. 6272502
  6. 6272502
  7. 6272502
  8. 6272502
  9. 6272502
  10. 6272502
  11. 6272502
  12. 6272502
  13. 6272502
  14. 6272502
  15. 6272502
  16. 6272502
  17. 6272502
  18. 6272502
  19. 6272502
  20. 6272502
  21. 6272502
  22. 6272502
  23. 6272502
  24. 6272502
  25. 6272502
  26. 6272502
  27. 6272502
  28. 6272502
  29. 6272502
  30. 6272502
  31. 6272502
  32. 6272502
  33. 6272502
  34. 6272502
  35. 6272502
  36. 6272502
  37. 6272502
  38. 6272502
  39. 6272502
  40. 6272502
  41. 6272502
Contact Seller

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6272502
  • Stock #: 837919
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1EC837919

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 837919
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Murano All-wheel drive comes with leather, heated seats, birds eye camera well as a back-up camera and blue-tooth and will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately thirty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to help you in any way possible.

All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
AWD
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Smart Device Integration
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Birds Eye View Camera
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2015 Fiat 500 L Lounge
 134,685 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT
 121,028 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla ...
 164,393 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory