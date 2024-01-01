Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Daves Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 4x4, V-8 5.7 L HEMI, SXM, rubber floors, 6 passenger capability, AC and in great shape with low kilometers This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well! </span></div><br /><div><span>All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.</span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Daves Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-432c39eb-7fff-c7aa-4296-b2e8334bc279><br></span></div>

2014 RAM 1500

122,238 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 10882005
  2. 10882005
  3. 10882005
  4. 10882005
  5. 10882005
  6. 10882005
  7. 10882005
  8. 10882005
  9. 10882005
  10. 10882005
  11. 10882005
  12. 10882005
  13. 10882005
  14. 10882005
  15. 10882005
  16. 10882005
  17. 10882005
  18. 10882005
  19. 10882005
  20. 10882005
  21. 10882005
  22. 10882005
  23. 10882005
  24. 10882005
  25. 10882005
  26. 10882005
  27. 10882005
  28. 10882005
  29. 10882005
  30. 10882005
  31. 10882005
  32. 10882005
  33. 10882005
  34. 10882005
  35. 10882005
  36. 10882005
  37. 10882005
  38. 10882005
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
122,238KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT7EG324747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 324747
  • Mileage 122,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 4x4, V-8 5.7 L HEMI, SXM, rubber floors, 6 passenger capability, AC and in great shape with low kilometers This will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles, with all vehicles safetied and warrantied in-house. Dave's Auto is ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

6 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 57,700 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 124,541 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L 191,895 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500