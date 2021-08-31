Menu
2014 RAM 2500

204,568 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

SLT CREW CAB LWB 4WD

2014 RAM 2500

SLT CREW CAB LWB 4WD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

204,568KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8040928
  • Stock #: 275881
  • VIN: 3C6TR5JT1EG275881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 275881
  • Mileage 204,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Find your next vehicle at Daves Auto! Equipped with the 5.7 L, 4x4, crew cab, long box, work rack, 6 seater and excellent service records on trans services, rear end services, coolant services etc.. Carfax available upon request. This RAM 2500 will be sold Safetied and Certified, backed by the Thirty day/unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. 7109 Canborough Road Dunnville, Ontario.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

Celebrating 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Dual Power Seats
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

