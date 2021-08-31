2014 Scion tC

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7981686

7981686 Stock #: 068770

068770 VIN: JTKJF5C73E3068770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 129,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

