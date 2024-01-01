Menu
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*HEATED SEATS*POWER WINDOWS*AC* This well priced Subaru will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-386623ba-7fff-fb88-72c5-4025521dd53a></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2014 Subaru Outback

181,836 KM

$10,795

+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

2014 Subaru Outback

2.5I Premium

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,836KM
VIN 4S4BRGBC2E3296705

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,836 KM

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *ALL WHEEL DRIVE*HEATED SEATS*POWER WINDOWS*AC* This well priced Subaru will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Power Steering

CD Player

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Subaru Outback