2014 Subaru Outback

136,869 KM

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2.5I LIMITED

2.5I LIMITED

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

136,869KM
Used
  • Stock #: 284361
  • VIN: 4S4BRGMC6E3284361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,869 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents and Certification included! Many regular service records recorded at SUBARU dealerships.

This Outback is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black leather interior features heated front seats, wood trim, power windows, sirius radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Subaru Outback comes with a roof rack, sunroof and an automatic transmission. It has AWD for all terrains and weather. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Subaru could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Luggage / Roof Rack

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

