2014 Subaru Outback
2.5I LIMITED
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 136,869 KM
Vehicle Description
No accidents and Certification included! Many regular service records recorded at SUBARU dealerships.
This Outback is equipped with A/C and cruise control and the black leather interior features heated front seats, wood trim, power windows, sirius radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Subaru Outback comes with a roof rack, sunroof and an automatic transmission. It has AWD for all terrains and weather. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Subaru could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
