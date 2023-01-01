Menu
2014 Toyota Corolla

278,605 KM

Details Description Features

$8,350

+ tax & licensing
$8,350

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

L 4-Speed AT

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$8,350

+ taxes & licensing

278,605KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10093110
  • Stock #: 206689
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE0EC206689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 206689
  • Mileage 278,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Dave's Auto, a family business of 25 years +, continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Equipped with 6-speed manual transmission and power windows. This Corolla will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well!
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

