2014 Toyota Corolla

$8,350 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 8 , 6 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10093110

10093110 Stock #: 206689

206689 VIN: 2T1BURHE0EC206689

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour GRY

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 206689

Mileage 278,605 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.