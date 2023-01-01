$8,350+ tax & licensing
$8,350
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Toyota Corolla
L 4-Speed AT
Location
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
278,605KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10093110
- Stock #: 206689
- VIN: 2T1BURHE0EC206689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour GRY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 278,605 KM
Vehicle Description
All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
