Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*AIR CONDITIONING*POWER WINDOWS* This Corolla will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Daves Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-f06f8ae8-7fff-f761-795f-74c2446868cf></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!</span></div>

2014 Toyota Corolla

197,446 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 11382260
  2. 11382260
  3. 11382260
  4. 11382260
  5. 11382260
  6. 11382260
  7. 11382260
  8. 11382260
  9. 11382260
  10. 11382260
  11. 11382260
  12. 11382260
  13. 11382260
  14. 11382260
  15. 11382260
  16. 11382260
  17. 11382260
  18. 11382260
  19. 11382260
  20. 11382260
  21. 11382260
  22. 11382260
  23. 11382260
  24. 11382260
  25. 11382260
  26. 11382260
  27. 11382260
  28. 11382260
  29. 11382260
  30. 11382260
  31. 11382260
  32. 11382260
  33. 11382260
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
197,446KM
VIN 2T1BURHE4EC114663

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,446 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *BACKUP CAMERA*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*AIR CONDITIONING*POWER WINDOWS* This Corolla will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2014 and newer! All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $175/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 60 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 155,379 KM $15,359 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Express 3500 Cargo *No Accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON
2009 Chevrolet Express 3500 Cargo *No Accidents* 197,320 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Work Truck Double Cab 4WD for sale in Dunnville, ON
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Work Truck Double Cab 4WD 124,957 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla