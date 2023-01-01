Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

203,731 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

L

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 9556351
  2. 9556351
  3. 9556351
  4. 9556351
  5. 9556351
  6. 9556351
  7. 9556351
  8. 9556351
  9. 9556351
  10. 9556351
  11. 9556351
  12. 9556351
  13. 9556351
  14. 9556351
  15. 9556351
  16. 9556351
  17. 9556351
  18. 9556351
  19. 9556351
  20. 9556351
  21. 9556351
  22. 9556351
  23. 9556351
  24. 9556351
  25. 9556351
  26. 9556351
  27. 9556351
  28. 9556351
  29. 9556351
  30. 9556351
  31. 9556351
  32. 9556351
  33. 9556351
  34. 9556351
  35. 9556351
  36. 9556351
  37. 9556351
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

203,731KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9556351
  • Stock #: 114682
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8EC114682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 114682
  • Mileage 203,731 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Certification included!

This Corolla is equipped with A/C and daytime running lights and the beige interior features power windows, child safety locks and rear defrost as well as AM/FM/CD options. This 5 passenger Toyota comes with power mirrors and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota Corolla could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!

Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

2014 Toyota Corolla L
 203,731 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE
 147,208 KM
$19,750 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 245,039 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory