866-972-4775
2014 Toyota Corolla
L
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
- Listing ID: 9556351
- Stock #: 114682
- VIN: 2T1BURHE8EC114682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 203,731 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner! Certification included!
This Corolla is equipped with A/C and daytime running lights and the beige interior features power windows, child safety locks and rear defrost as well as AM/FM/CD options. This 5 passenger Toyota comes with power mirrors and an automatic transmission. It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. This Toyota Corolla could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto!
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.
If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.
Vehicle Features
