Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=ltr><span>A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *POWER DOORS*2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS* This Sienna will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></p><p><span id=docs-internal-guid-6addb0a7-7fff-58e1-a077-18a812688840></span></p><p dir=ltr><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></p>

2014 Toyota Sienna

218,503 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle
13125782

2014 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

  1. 13125782
  2. 13125782
  3. 13125782
  4. 13125782
  5. 13125782
  6. 13125782
  7. 13125782
  8. 13125782
  9. 13125782
  10. 13125782
  11. 13125782
  12. 13125782
  13. 13125782
  14. 13125782
  15. 13125782
  16. 13125782
  17. 13125782
  18. 13125782
  19. 13125782
  20. 13125782
  21. 13125782
  22. 13125782
  23. 13125782
  24. 13125782
  25. 13125782
  26. 13125782
  27. 13125782
  28. 13125782
  29. 13125782
  30. 13125782
  31. 13125782
  32. 13125782
  33. 13125782
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
218,503KM
VIN 5TDKK3DC0ES428924

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 428924
  • Mileage 218,503 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! Equipped with *POWER DOORS*2 KEYS*BACKUP CAM*HEATED SEATS* This Sienna will be sold with an Ontario Safety certificate. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

8 PASSENGER

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2014 Toyota Sienna LE for sale in Dunnville, ON
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 218,503 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury 148,919 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport for sale in Dunnville, ON
2012 Dodge Ram 1500 Sport 247,350 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

2014 Toyota Sienna