2015 Acura RDX

135,501 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

6-Spd AT AWD w/ Technology Package

6-Spd AT AWD w/ Technology Package

Location

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

135,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8968921
  • Stock #: 800161
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H52FL800161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Certification included! Equipped with All-wheel drive, backup-camera, blue-tooth, climate control, Keyless start, navigation heated leather seats, power tailgate and AC. Honda Quality made product. This Acura RDX will be sold safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available. Financing available! 

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality for over 25 years! With growth over the years, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 40 vehicles and a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in-house. Dave's Auto staff includes licensed technicians who perform our safeties in-house and a sales team, ready to assist you! If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. West Lincoln, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

