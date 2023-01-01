Menu
2015 Acura TLX

214,980 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

SH

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

214,980KM
Used
  • Stock #: 801779
  • VIN: 19UUB3F5XFA801779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,980 KM

Vehicle Description

No accidents! Certification included!
This TLX is fully equipped with a brown leather interior featuring heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, multi-zone climate control, lane departure warning and blind spot monitors. It also has navigation, cruise control and AM/FM/CD options as well as satellite radio and bluetooth connectivity. This 5 passenger Acura comes with remote start, rear defrost, AWD and an automatic transmission.
All vehicles with XM capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM.
This Acura TLX could be your next vehicle from Dave's Auto! It will be sold, safetied and certified, backed by the Thirty Day/Unlimited KM Dave's Auto warranty.
Additional trusted Powertrain warranties offered by Lubrico are available.

If you are looking at this TLX and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905) 774-3111 or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rain Sensing Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Illuminated Visor Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Auto Start or Remote Start

Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

