$23,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Cadillac CTS
3.6L Luxury AWD
2015 Cadillac CTS
3.6L Luxury AWD
Location
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
866-972-4775
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,625KM
VIN 1G6AX5S32F0138722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,625 KM
Vehicle Description
A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*HEATES SEATS*SUNROOF* This is equipped with RWD, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, and Backup Camera. This 2015 Cadillac CTS will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.
Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Trim
Wood Trim Interior
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Dave's Auto Service
7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
