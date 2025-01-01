Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*HEATES SEATS*SUNROOF* This is equipped with RWD, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, and Backup Camera. This 2015 Cadillac CTS will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Daves Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.</span></div><br /><div><span id=docs-internal-guid-4ec8cfd2-7fff-b7d1-46da-7bbb2d239b80></span></div><br /><div><span>Established in 1996, Daves Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Daves Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.</span></div>

2015 Cadillac CTS

51,625 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Cadillac CTS

3.6L Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12246799

2015 Cadillac CTS

3.6L Luxury AWD

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

866-972-4775

Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,625KM
VIN 1G6AX5S32F0138722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 51,625 KM

Vehicle Description

A family business of 28 years! *LEATHER*HEATES SEATS*SUNROOF* This is equipped with RWD, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, and Backup Camera. This 2015 Cadillac CTS will be sold with an Ontario Safety Certificate through our multi-point inspection process to provide you with the best quality pre-owned experience. Complete Carfax reports come with every vehicle sale and are readily available. Financing available as well at Daves Auto through TD Auto finance for all models 2015 and newer! 2015-2017 models subject to 9.49%, 2018-2025 models range from 7.49%-9.49%. All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 free months of Sirius XM. Dave's Auto continues to serve its customers with quality, unbranded pre-owned vehicles, certifying every vehicle inside the list price disclosed. Tinting available for $99/window.

Established in 1996, Dave's Auto has been serving Haldimand, West Lincoln and Ontario area with the same quality for over 28 years! With growth, Dave's Auto now has a lot with approximately 70 vehicles and a service building on-site to safety all vehicles in-house. If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us or come visit us at 7109 Canborough Rd. Dunnville, Ontario. Find us on Instagram @ daves_auto_2020 and become more familiar with our family business! Please call in advance to ensure availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dave's Auto Service

Used 2017 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD No Accidents! Fully Loaded! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Honda Pilot Touring 4WD No Accidents! Fully Loaded! 176,015 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE No Accidents!! Low Mileage!!Sto'N'Go!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE No Accidents!! Low Mileage!!Sto'N'Go!! 119,450 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab 4WD Dealer Serviced!! Diesel!! for sale in Dunnville, ON
2017 Ford F-350 SD XLT Crew Cab 4WD Dealer Serviced!! Diesel!! 185,086 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dave's Auto Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dave's Auto Service

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-972-XXXX

(click to show)

866-972-4775

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac CTS