2015 Chevrolet Cruze

78,388 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Dave's Auto Service

866-972-4775

1LT Auto

Location

Dave's Auto Service

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

78,388KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6893469
  • Stock #: 268141
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4F7268141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour GRY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 268141
  • Mileage 78,388 KM

Vehicle Description

With No accidents and a back-up camera, this Cruze is equipped to be an excellent commuter with great fuel mileage. The Cruze will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1996.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately sixty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Auto Start or Remote Start

7109 Canborough Rd, Dunnville, ON N1A 2W1

