2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

142,000 KM

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

LT

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 113429
  Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**Only 1 owner and NO ACCIDENTS!** Safetied and ready to go! 5.3L. 4x4. Great Shape as well. This Silverado will be sold Safetied and Certified and will also come with the Thirty day/unlimited KM BUMPER TO BUMPER Dave's Auto warranty. Additional trusted Powertrain warranties are available through Dave's Auto offered by Lubrico. All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

All vehicles with XM Capability come with 3 FREE MONTHS of Sirius XM.

For almost 25 years, Dave's Auto has been serving the Haldimand and West Lincoln area with the same quality that the business began with back in 1995.

With growth over the years, Dave's Auto has a lot of approximately fifty vehicles with a five bay shop to safety all vehicles in house.

Our staff includes three licensed technicians who perform our safeties as well as two apprentices and a salesman, ready to assist you! All vehicles are eligible for Powertrain warranties and many are available for Financing as well.

If you are looking at this vehicle and need any additional information, please feel free to call us at (905)-774-3111.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Bluetooth
6 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
2 keys
Smart Device Integration
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Bed Liner / Box Liner
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Auto Start or Remote Start
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats
Offroad / Oversized Tires

