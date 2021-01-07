2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Seating 6 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features 4x4 BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet 2 keys Smart Device Integration Vehicle Stability Management VSM Bed Liner / Box Liner Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Auto Start or Remote Start Trailer Hitch / Tow Package WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats Offroad / Oversized Tires

